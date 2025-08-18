© 2025
The Well-Being Report

Perspectives on Meaningful Work and Wealth | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT
John Cameron
/
Unsplash

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, listen to multiple perspectives on what community health means and the local drivers that impact it.

Featured on this episode are:

  • Trevor Tormann - Senior Planner for the City of Allentown
  • Anna Clancy - Student Services Specialist at The Century Promise
  • Lisa Liddington - Vice President of Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street and Program Director of School-Based Health Services
  • Sherri Binder - Executive Director of Ripple Community, Inc.
  • Darian Colbert - Executive Director of Cohesion Network
  • Yolanda Colbert - Director of Operations at Cohesion Network

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/18/25)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
