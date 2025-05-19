"All Parks Deserve Care" with Ruffian Tittmann | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, are joined by Ruffian Tittmann, the inaugural Executive Director of the Allentown Parknership. They discuss thriving and natural world as a vital condition of health and how green spaces help us all, even if we never step foot in them.

Ruffian shares the origins of the Parknership and explains its role as a partner of the City of Allentown rather than a replacement of any of its departments. She emphasizes the importance of providing every park in the city with the care it needs, and what they've been told that means by the residents who live there.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

