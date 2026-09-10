© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Financial Choices

"Live Here, Work Here, Stay Here" with LINC's Katelyn Mack | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
Host Laurie Siebert (left) and Katelyn Mack (right), President and COO of LINC
Host Laurie Siebert (left) and Katelyn Mack (right), President and COO of LINC

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Katelyn Mack, President of LINC, to talk about their work to attract and retain top tier talent for Lehigh Valley businesses. From meeting with potential employees to help them better understand the region to holding events to introduce people to community, Katelyn talks about LINC's wide range of support.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/9/26)

Tags
Your Financial Choices Katelyn MackLINCcandidate recruitmentBusinessValley National Financial Advisors
Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
See stories by Laurie Siebert
Related Content