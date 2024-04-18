© 2024
Your Financial Choices

Financial Concepts to Know with Bill Henderson | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer of Valley National Financial Advisors, to dive into various financial concepts that everyone should know. From financial literacy to Economics 101, asset classes, being tax-smart with investments, and so much more, the pair shares a wide range of knowledge and insights.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/17/24)

Laurie Siebert
Laurie Siebert - CPA, CFP®, AEP® is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting.
