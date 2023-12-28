Estate Planning and Gifting | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert dives into the sometimes-intimidating topic of estate planning. She discusses financial gifting and the importance of putting yourself in a stable place before taking care of others. Laurie also explains the importance of planning ahead instead of waiting until the last moment. Audience questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/27/23)