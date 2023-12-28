© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
❄️ Support WDIY with an end-of-the-year gift today! Tap here to donate. ❄️
Your Financial Choices

Estate Planning and Gifting | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Siebert dives into the sometimes-intimidating topic of estate planning. She discusses financial gifting and the importance of putting yourself in a stable place before taking care of others. Laurie also explains the importance of planning ahead instead of waiting until the last moment. Audience questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/27/23)

Tags
Your Financial Choices estateEstate PlanningFinancesaudience questionsPlanningInvestmentLehigh Valley
Laurie Siebert
Laurie Siebert - CPA, CFP®, AEP® is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting.
See stories by Laurie Siebert
Related Content