On this episode, Laurie Siebert is joined by Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer at Valley National Financial Advisors, to provide a wrap-up of this year's market and gives a preview of what to expect for next year. Audience questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/6/23)