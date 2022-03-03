Talking to Children About Finances with Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari | Your Financial Choices

For this week's episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert looks at how to talk about finances with children of any age.

Plus, WDIY's newest on-air hosts Jayaditya and Sanika Kothari join the program to discuss Teen Money Matters, their new show which premiered this week.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/2/22)