Nurses Making a World of Difference | When Good Things Happen

This good news story was sent to us on May 12th from Lindale, Texas.

A team of volunteer nurses from around the world are the recipients of the 2026 Mercy Ships Daisy Team Award, a collaboration between international charity Mercy Ships and the Daisy Foundation.

The team serves on board the Global Mercy. It's a hospital ship currently docked in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and are being recognized for their dedication to mentoring and training local nurses with a focus on strengthening the local healthcare system. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has partnered with nations in Africa for the past three decades, delivering surgery to those that have little access to safe medical care. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships' nurse mentorship programs shape more than just the skills of local healthcare workers. It supports the medical infrastructure to lead to better outcomes and have a lasting impact.

The Daisy Team Award honors collaboration by a nurse-led team that goes above and beyond the traditional role of nursing. As part of Mercy Ships' education and training, they work diligently to introduce structured nursing protocols, tools, and valuable skills to help program participants recognize when patients need elevated levels of care and better equip them for patient care long after their mentorship ends.

The team being honored includes nurses from four different countries: Scotland, Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands. The team represents the true mission of volunteering with Mercy Ships. Their commitment to mentoring nurses in Africa through training and education helps local nurses learn from experience. This international team is truly special and so deserving of the Daisy recognition. We are deeply proud that Mercy Ships has chosen the Daisy Award to express gratitude to their extraordinary teams who care for such vulnerable patients and families.

Well, folks, I want to talk a little bit about contributions to good news here at WDIY. I have a couple of ideas that I found in speaking to my friends. It's a little overwhelming to write a whole essay about something, so I thought maybe we'd go the smaller route, which would be send in any kind of a story about your grandkids or your own children saying silly things or doing silly things, or noticing when another person does something good for another person. And then just email me and I'll put a whole bunch of them together and that'll be a great good news segment. Think about it and, you know, it's gonna rain a lot this weekend, it might give you something to do.

Thank you so much and I'll see you next week.

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