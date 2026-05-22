Do Animals Have Feelings? | When Good Things Happen

Here's a question for you: Do animals have feelings or are they just instincts?

Animals do experience feelings, and in many cases, these are not simply instinctive reactions, but they involve complex emotional states similar to those in humans. For centuries, scientists often dismissed animal emotions as anthropomorphism, projecting human feelings onto animals. However, advances in neuroscience, ethology, and psychology have shown that many species share brain structures and neurochemical systems with humans that regulate emotions such as joy, fear, grief, and empathy.

Here are some examples:

Elephants are well known for mourning rituals, that's M-O-U-R-N-I-N-G, staying beside dead herd members for days and even covering their bodies with branches. Dolphins have been observed lifting injured pod members to the surface, showing compassion and even protecting humans from danger. Chimpanzees comfort each other after conflicts, indicating empathy. And this last one made me laugh— rats have been shown to laugh when tickled, seeking out the experience, suggesting genuine pleasure.

Instincts are innate, automatic behaviors sh- shaped by evolution to ensure survival, like a bird building a nest. Emotions, however, involve a blend of psychological responses, brain activity, and subjective feelings that influence behavior and social interaction. Pretty interesting.

Now, here are some examples of human-animal behavior:

Lions rescue a girl: In 2005, a 12-year-old girl in Ethiopia was abducted but was left unharmed when three lions approached her captors. The lions stayed with her until the police arrived, leading to her rescue.

Porpoises save an actor: That's right, actor Dick Van Dyke was recounting a story about how a pod of porpoises saved him from drowning while he was surfing. They circled around him, guiding him back to safety.

In 2012, Robert Biggs was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking. Just as the lion was overpowering him, a bear intervened and fought off the mountain lion, saving Biggs' life.

In 1996, a young boy fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Brookfield Zoo. The gorilla cradled the boy and kept him safe from the other gorillas until help arrived.

In 2012, a woman in Ohio was attacked by a man, but a deer startled the attacker, causing him to flee and allowing her to escape.

A cat named Masha found an abandoned baby in a box in the snow in Russia. She climbed in to keep the baby warm and meowed loudly until a passerby rescued the child.

And finally, a dog alerts a family to fire: A dog named Max alerted his family to a fire in their home, allowing them to escape unharmed before the flames spread.

These stories highlight the incredible bond between humans and animals, showcasing their instinctive bravery and compassion in life-threatening situations.

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