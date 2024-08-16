Student Impacts on the Climate with Erin Smola, Samantha Semsel, and Rayna LeBlanc | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon talks with Erin Smola, Samantha Semsel, and Rayna LeBlanc about their experience as summer interns with the Alliance for Sustainable Communities. They discuss what interested them about the program and how they got involved, and how it opened their eyes to the broad topic of climate justice.

The group discusses the lack of education about the environment in schools and their work to provide teachers and administrators with more ways of teaching these subjects.

More information on the Alliance for Sustainable Communities and their intern program can be found at www.sustainlv.org.

