© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Student Impacts on the Climate with Erin Smola, Samantha Semsel, and Rayna LeBlanc | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:32 PM EDT
Alliance for Sustainable Communities
/
Facebook

On this episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally Handlon talks with Erin Smola, Samantha Semsel, and Rayna LeBlanc about their experience as summer interns with the Alliance for Sustainable Communities. They discuss what interested them about the program and how they got involved, and how it opened their eyes to the broad topic of climate justice.

The group discusses the lack of education about the environment in schools and their work to provide teachers and administrators with more ways of teaching these subjects.

More information on the Alliance for Sustainable Communities and their intern program can be found at www.sustainlv.org.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/15/24)

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Alliance for Sustainable Communities-Lehigh ValleyEnvironmentClimate ChangeErin SmolaSamantha SemselRayna LeBlanc
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content