Deepak Chopra, Dr. Arup K. SenGupta and an Evening of Tagore | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Sally Handlon has the exclusive pleasure of hosting Deepak Chopra and Dr. Arup K. SenGupta from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming presentation Tagore and the Human Universe: An Evening with Deepak Chopra, taking place April 5 at Moravian University’s Foy Concert Hall.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/17/22)