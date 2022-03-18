© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wellness Pete Special 3k.png
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Deepak Chopra, Dr. Arup K. SenGupta and an Evening of Tagore | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Published March 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
DeepakChopra.jpg
Deepak Chopra

Sally Handlon has the exclusive pleasure of hosting Deepak Chopra and Dr. Arup K. SenGupta from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming presentation Tagore and the Human Universe: An Evening with Deepak Chopra, taking place April 5 at Moravian University’s Foy Concert Hall.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/17/22)

Tags

Wellness Lehigh Valley Deepak ChopraArup K. SenGupta Rabindranath TagorelectureFoy Concert HallhumanitarianismNobel Prizealternative medicineMoravian UniversityLehigh University
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content