WDIY Studio Session: Sun Bus

WDIY host Carlos Benjamin talks with Egan Miller and Erik Santana of Bethlehem surf rock band Sun Bus ahead of their Musikfest 2026 appearance.

Miller and Santana discuss the musical journey that led them to form Sun Bus, share new recordings and perform songs from the band’s catalog live in the WDIY studios.

Sun Bus began in the winter of 2020 as a collaboration between the two multi-instrumentalists, drawing inspiration from surf rock, psychedelic and garage rock, retro exotica and 1960s pop.

Sun Bus’s Musikfest 2026 performance is listed below:

8/3 | Bacardi Plaza Tropical | 9:30–11 pm

More information about Musikfest is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 8/2/2026)