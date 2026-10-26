A Place to Call Home with Sherri Brokopp Binder | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell speaks with Sherri Brokopp Binder, Executive Director of Ripple Community Inc., about the nonprofit's mission to build community and connection in Allentown's Franklin Park neighborhood. Sherri talks about the importance of feeling like you belong and how meaningful relationships can help people find support, dignity, and a stronger sense of community.

They also discuss Ripple Community's opening of 814 Gordon Street, their first affordable housing building, which provides six apartments for families in need. Sherri shares how Ripple's housing program helps residents find stability and the challenges faced by people experiencing housing insecurity.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 10/26/26)

