Finding the 'Why' with Joetta | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Joetta, a 4-time Olympian, author, public speaker, and fitness and wellness advocate whose drive for excellence started at a young age. Joetta shares how her parents pushed her to be a great athlete and what motivation really looks like.

They talk about developing and maintaining the mental strength to compete at a high level for an extended period of time, the importance of giving yourself grace along the way, and what it was like to compete as a woman athlete at a time when women's sports weren't highly valued.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/12/26)

