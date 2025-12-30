© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Trailblazers

Putting the Result First with Pearly Baker's Phil Simonetta | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Phil Simonetta, entrepreneur, owner of Pearly Baker's Alehouse, and real estate investor, to talk about how he balances so many businesses and teams.

Phil shares how he realized he wasn't meant to follow a typical career path and how he describes his work when meeting someone for the first time. He elaborates on his people-first leadership stye and talks about the personality assessment that helps him in all of his work.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 12/30/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Phil SimonettaentrepreneurshipReal EstateLeadershipBusiness
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content