Trailblazers

Reaching a Reader Through Story with 'Marley and Me's' John Grogan | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes John Grogan, author of Marley and Me and The Longest Trip Home, to look back on how his life has changed since releasing the Best Seller 20 years ago this month. John talks about shifting from writing newspaper columns to blending creative and nonfiction writing.

John shares the excitement of seeing Marley and Me grow in popularity and the funny story of the phone call that landed him a movie adaptation deal, as well as the lessons he's learned about love, patience, and imperfection.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/28/25)

Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
