Reaching a Reader Through Story with 'Marley and Me's' John Grogan | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes John Grogan, author of Marley and Me and The Longest Trip Home, to look back on how his life has changed since releasing the Best Seller 20 years ago this month. John talks about shifting from writing newspaper columns to blending creative and nonfiction writing.

John shares the excitement of seeing Marley and Me grow in popularity and the funny story of the phone call that landed him a movie adaptation deal, as well as the lessons he's learned about love, patience, and imperfection.

(Original air-date: 10/28/25)

