"Bringing Value to Relationships" with Chris Morganelli | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Chris Morganelli, Co-CEO of MCIT, a leading technology firm, Co-Creator of Network Magazine, and Co-Owner of Morganelli Properties. He talks about his journey into his various areas of business and his lifelong identity as an entrepreneur.

Chris shares what he believes makes the Lehigh Valley such a great place to do business in and shares what keeps him grounded and motivated, as well as his idea of what success looks like.

(Original air-date: 7/1/25)

