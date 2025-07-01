© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trailblazers

"Bringing Value to Relationships" with Chris Morganelli | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 1, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Chris Morganelli, Co-CEO of MCIT, a leading technology firm, Co-Creator of Network Magazine, and Co-Owner of Morganelli Properties. He talks about his journey into his various areas of business and his lifelong identity as an entrepreneur.

Chris shares what he believes makes the Lehigh Valley such a great place to do business in and shares what keeps him grounded and motivated, as well as his idea of what success looks like.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/1/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Chris MorganelliMCITNetwork MagazineMorganelli PropertiesFamilygrief
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content