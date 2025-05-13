The Next Generation of Leadership with Sen. Nick Miller | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Pennsylvania Senator Nick Miller, the youngest state senator in over a century. He talks about his decision to pursue a spot in politics and his local legislative origins.

Senator Miller discusses his current priorities, from education funding to site redevelopment to energy improvements and much more. He also shares his experience climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and the broader lessons that the journey taught him.

