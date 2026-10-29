Owning the Room with Keela Vincent | The Entrepreneurs' Club

On this episode, Carter McKinney talks with Keela Vincent, President and CEO of Family Connection of Easton, about what keeps drawing her to community-centered work, even when balancing a busy schedule. Keela shares her local roots and explores what it's like to lead an organization that she doesn't directly own.

Carter and Keela talk about Family Connection's daily work and what the future of the organization and its mission look like in a place like the Lehigh Valley. Plus, the value of looking at nonprofits like businesses.

The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY brings listeners honest conversations about leadership, creativity, and community impact, with lessons from founders and leaders. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/29/26)

