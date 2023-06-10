© 2023
The El-Chaar Chronicles

State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, PennEnvironment's Stephanie Wein, and the Path to Protecting Wildlife | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
State Rep. Mary Jo Daley (left) and Stephanie Wein (right)

Karen El-Chaar welcomes State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery and Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate with PennEnvironment for a conversation about the recently-passed Pennsylvania House Resolution 87, which calls for a study and report of wildlife corridors across the state.

They talk about bipartisan statewide interest in wildlife conservation, Pennsylvania's diverse natural resources and habitats, how the study would be conducted, as well as their personal motivations for protecting the animals that call Pennsylvania home.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/8/23)

The El-Chaar Chronicles
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
