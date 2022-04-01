© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
el chaar 3k (1).png
The El-Chaar Chronicles

DA Terence Houck, Rev. Michael Comick and Giving a 'Second Chance' | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Published April 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
IMG_1114.JPG
Rev. Michael Comick and Host Karen El-Chaar

Karen El-Chaar hosts a discussion about second chances and the criminal justice system since April is "Second Chance Month," an effort to raise awareness for those who have served out their sentences and look to fully reintegrate into society. To talk about this subject, Karen welcomes Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck and Reverend Michael Comick, Head Protestant chaplain with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)

Tags

The El-Chaar Chronicles Terence HouckMichael Comicksecond chancesCriminal JusticereintegrationSecond Chance MonthPennsylvania Department of CorrectionsDistrict Attorneyreverend
Karen El-Chaar
See stories by Karen El-Chaar