DA Terence Houck, Rev. Michael Comick and Giving a 'Second Chance' | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Karen El-Chaar hosts a discussion about second chances and the criminal justice system since April is "Second Chance Month," an effort to raise awareness for those who have served out their sentences and look to fully reintegrate into society. To talk about this subject, Karen welcomes Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck and Reverend Michael Comick, Head Protestant chaplain with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)