'Trust the Process': Alex Ming-Hao Lee, ISEF, and Combating Type 2 Diabetes | Teen Scientist

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Alex Ming-Hao Lee, a senior at ‘Iolani School in Honolulu, Hawaii. They talk about Alex’s award-winning research work, which involved using a certain microRNA gene as a biomarker to indicate the risks of a kidney disease related to type 2 diabetes.

Alex and Rayna also discuss his personal connection to this work, why he decided to submit it to this year's International Science and Engineering Fair, how he became interested in science and transitioned that interest into active research.

(Original air-date: 6/1/23)