"Considering a Career and Life" with Mia Napolitano and Sean Vennemann | Teen Money Matters

Eliza Moore sits down first with Mia Napolitano, a student at Freedom High School who's starting to work toward her future career. Mia talks about the extracurricular activities she's involved in, including starting a club related to the job she wants, and the value behind classes outside of her future field of study.

Then, Eliza talks with Sean Vennemann, a Freshman High School student who's utilizing advanced classes and internships to get ahead for his future career path. He talks about balancing salary and passion for your work and the importance of considering affordability when looking at post high school education.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/7/25)