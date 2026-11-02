© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley

"Great Communities Don't Happen By Accident" with Tori Morgan | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by Christina "Tori" Morgan, Chair of the LVPC, to talk about the upcoming Lehigh Valley Awards & Gala, which honors the projects and people shaping the local planning and development scene.

The group looks at some of the projects from both big and small communities that may earn special recognition this year and talks about the hard work that goes into every project. Plus, the importance of celebrating the people supporting our region's rapid growth.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 11/2/26)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Christina "Tori" MorganLehigh Valley Awards GalaPlanningDevelopment
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content