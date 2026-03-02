A Year in Local Development with Jill Seitz | Plan LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Jill Seitz of the LVPC to talk about their 2025 Annual Report and the development trends it shows from the past year.

They explore whether any impact was made last year on the local housing crisis, answer whether the region is still in a warehouse boom, and look at the development trends that are already showing up in 2026.

Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

