"Love It or Hate It": A Look at Route 22 with Frank Whelan | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome local historian Frank Whelan to celebrate Route 22's 70th birthday. They celebrate its triumphs and address its many challenges.

The group discusses the community push that led to the highway's installation, what people thought it would mean for the area then, and what it means for the area today. They discuss where they see it going from here as the Lehigh Valley grows and its busiest road reaches capacity.

(Original air-date: 10/7/24)