Migrations, Generations, and Populations with LVPC's David Jan | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission investigate the Lehigh Valley's population growth with their guest David Jan, the LVPC's Economist and Data Scientist.

They discuss how population trends have affected the region, sources of migration and different generations, job growth projections, and what the future may look like for people that call — and will call — the Lehigh Valley home.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)