Assessing the Local Housing Market with Justin Porembo and Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Justin Porembo, CEO of Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, and LVPC Senior Community Planner Jill Seitz.

Together, they explore the current state of the housing market in the Lehigh Valley, from pricing changes and housing shortages, tackling the issue of affordability, and advice for prospective homeowners.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)