© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

Assessing the Local Housing Market with Justin Porembo and Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
PLANLV 1-2-23.jpg

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Justin Porembo, CEO of Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, and LVPC Senior Community Planner Jill Seitz.

Together, they explore the current state of the housing market in the Lehigh Valley, from pricing changes and housing shortages, tackling the issue of affordability, and advice for prospective homeowners.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Justin PoremboJill Seitzhousing marketGreater Lehigh Valley RealtorsshortageAffordable HousingHousing Pricesinterest ratesBecky BradleyMatt AssadLehigh Valley Planning Commission
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content