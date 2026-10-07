Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 10/7/26

Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravensway, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

I have a great fall history outing for you, and yes, it involves apples.

On Saturday, October 10th, the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society is hosting its annual Harvest Apple Festival at the historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse in Hellertown. The festival runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and great news, it's free. There will be free apple tasting, fresh apple baked goods, and of course, the opportunity to tour the one-room schoolhouse.

You know, when we talk about the American Revolution, we often picture famous battles and famous people, but the Revolution happened in places just like Lower Saucon Township.

The Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse is part of the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society's work to preserve the physical places that help tell the story of this community. So while you're enjoying an apple, touring the schoolhouse, or watching the kids make a craft, take a moment to imagine this landscape before cars, cell phones, and modern conveniences.

So grab the family and head to the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse on October 10th for the Harvest Apple Festival.

Date Night

On Saturday, October 10th, head to the Berks History Center in Reading for Second Saturday, Art and the American Revolution, from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

Local artist Barbara Post will explore how early American artists used symbolism and imagery to tell the story of the Revolutionary War, featuring more than 30 iconic works of art.

So start with coffee and breakfast, head to the program, and then continue the conversation over lunch or dinner at the Speckled Hen, a restaurant located in a historic 1750s log structure in Reading. Because history isn't just about memorizing dates and famous names, it's about understanding how people have chosen to tell their stories and how those stories have shaped us.

So October 10th, visit Reading for Art, the American Revolution, and lunch in a 1750s structure.

Family-Friendly Activity

Are you looking for a fall family adventure where the kids can actually experience history instead of just reading about it?

Head to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg for its 52nd annual Harvest Festival happening October 10th and 11th. And here's the really fun part. Quiet Valley's farmstead actually dates back to 1765. That means this was already a working Pennsylvania farm during the Revolutionary era. So while you're enjoying the Harvest Festival, you're actually standing in a landscape that was here when the American Revolution was happening.

Quiet Valley is a living history museum, so kids get to see traditional crafts and trades, watch cooking demonstrations, explore the one-room schoolhouse, and take a horse and wagon ride. There's also a pumpkin patch, traditional food, folk entertainment, and plenty of hands-on activities.

I love living history museums because they make history tangible. You're not just reading about how the families lived, you're standing on an actual historic farm.

So grab the kiddos, put on a cozy sweater, and make a day of it at Quiet Valley's Harvest Festival, which is this weekend.

Upcoming Highlight

On Thursday, November 19th, and Saturday, November 21st, the Hellertown Historical Society will present Edge of Revolution, a dinner production by the Bachmann Players of Easton.

The performance takes place at the historic Heller-Wagner Gristmill Tavern, a building dating back to the 1760s, which means it was standing as tensions between the American colonies and Great Britain were building towards revolution.

So mark your calendar, November 19th and November 21st, dinner, theater, a historic tavern, and 250 years of history.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org. So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.