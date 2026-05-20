Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 5/20/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back 250 years and experience the everyday lives of ordinary people on the edge of revolution at the Slate Belt Heritage Center in Bangor, Pennsylvania.

The exhibit, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and explores how colonial and early American life unfolded in the region we now call the Slate Belt. While history often highlights generals and famous declarations, this exhibit focuses on the people who lived it day to day—farmers, tradespeople, immigrants, and first-generation Americans carving out life on the frontier.

As tensions with Great Britain escalated, local families faced difficult and deeply personal choices. Would they support the Patriot cause, remain loyal to the Crown, or try to remain neutral as the Revolution came closer to home? And as war disrupted trade, travel, and security, how did those decisions shift over time?

Because few written personal accounts survive, this exhibit brings their world to life through documented actions, archaeological evidence, and surviving material culture. Visitors will see reproductions of 18th-century clothing, tools, and household items, along with images of local colonial-era buildings and gravestones that still mark their presence in the region.

It’s more than an exhibit—it’s an invitation to step into their world and ask yourself: what would I have done?

“Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is on view through March 2027. Open at the Slate Belt Heritage Center Saturdays and Sundays, April through October, 12 to 3, and Sundays, November through March, 12 to 3, excluding holidays.

Date Night

Looking for a fresh date night idea that does not involve spending a great deal of money or going to a bar? Try the Lehigh County Treasure Trail.

This self-guided trail invites couples to explore some of the Lehigh Valley’s most fascinating historic places—at your own pace. Pick two or three stops, take a walk, and turn an ordinary evening into a small adventure.

A few great options: visit George Taylor House in Catasauqua, the home of the only signer of the Declaration of Independence from the Lehigh Valley. Wander through Historic 1770 Trout Hall in Allentown, one of the region’s best-preserved Revolutionary-era landmarks. Explore the dramatic industrial ruins at Lock Ridge Furnace Museum, where the towering stone furnace makes for a memorable evening walk. Or head to Saylor Park Cement Kilns to discover another remarkable piece of Lehigh County’s industrial story.

If you’d like something a little more scenic, the trail also includes Ironton Rail Trail, Trexler Memorial Park, and the Malcolm Gross Rose Garden—perfect for a stroll and good conversation.

For the full trail map, hours, and links to each site, visit the Discover Lehigh Valley website. At discoverlehighvaley.org

It’s history, fresh air, and a little exploration with your loved one.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family-friendly way to spend a day together? Mark your calendar for History Expo 2026 on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum in Allentown.

This free community celebration brings together more than 20 historical societies, museums, and heritage organizations from across the Lehigh Valley. Families can explore hands-on exhibits, meet living history interpreters, enjoy mini-tours of historic Trout Hall, and hear the Brandywine Colonials Fife and Drum Corps perform music from the Revolutionary era.

There’s plenty for kids, too. PIP the Colonial Mouse will be making a special appearance, handing out free coloring books, and the first 500 children will receive a free commemorative coin set. Families can also check out vintage cars, student artwork, and an outdoor concert by the The Allentown Band later in the afternoon.

For event details, directions, and the full schedule, visit the Discover Lehigh Valley website and look for “History Expo 2026.”

Upcoming Highlights

On Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m., join the Whitehall Historical Society for From Past to Present: Iron and Steel with historian Mike Piersa.

This illustrated lecture connects the story of iron and steel in the Lehigh Valley to the broader sweep of American history—beginning in the Revolutionary era, when iron was essential for tools, weapons, and early industry that supported the fight for independence.

From those colonial ironworks to the massive steel mills that later powered a growing nation, the program traces how this region’s industry evolved alongside the United States itself. You’ll also learn where steel is made today and what remains of the historic manufacturing sites that helped shape America over the past 250 years.

A compelling journey from the Revolution to the modern age—right here in our own backyard.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

