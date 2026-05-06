Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 5/6/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Raise a glass to history at the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem! This May, step into “Cheers to 250! Brewing in America,” an immersive exhibit tracing the story of brewing from colonial kitchens and taverns to today’s vibrant craft beer culture.

Beer in colonial America was much more than a drink—it was the lifeblood of daily life. Taverns were where neighbors gathered to share news, debate politics, and plan community events. They were even hotbeds of revolutionary ideas, as colonists whispered about taxes, trade, and the growing resistance to British rule.

During the Revolutionary War, brewers played a critical role, supplying soldiers and local communities with a reliable beverage that sustained them through hard times and helped keep morale high.

Step behind the scenes to see historic brewing equipment, rare artifacts, and interactive exhibits that reveal the craftsmanship, science, and ingenuity of colonial brewers. Discover how these early pioneers laid the groundwork for the rich craft beer traditions we enjoy today—and how brewing shaped the social and economic life of early America.

Families, history buffs, and beer enthusiasts alike can enjoy hands-on activities, tastings, and immersive experiences that bring colonial and Revolutionary-era brewing to life. Hear the chatter of a bustling tavern, see the vats bubble, and imagine the inventiveness that kept communities thriving during times of war and uncertainty.

Whether you’re exploring history, celebrating local craftsmanship, or simply looking for a fun and educational outing, “Cheers to 250!” offers something for everyone. Plan your visit to the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem, and toast to America’s ingenuity, courage, and colonial heritage. For tickets, hours, and more information, visit nmih.org today!

Date Night

Step back in time this weekend and experience historic Easton like never before!

Start your evening at the Sigal Museum, a place that brings the Revolutionary era to life. Explore the special “Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County” exhibition, which celebrates the power of print, information, and communication in Northampton County during the American Revolution. See historic newspapers, pamphlets, letters, and even a working replica of an eighteenth-century printing press that shaped public opinion and sparked revolutions.

Then, continue your journey through history with a cozy dinner at 3rd Street and Ferry, right in the heart of Easton’s historic district. Imagine colonial families strolling these streets, lanterns glowing, and horse-drawn carriages passing as you enjoy delicious local flavors.

History, romance, and the stories that shaped a nation—make it a date night in Colonial Easton you’ll never forget!

Family-Friendly Activity

Step back in time — and into a world of whimsy! Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents Seussical at the historic, Charles Brown Icehouse in Bethlehem, May 8th through 17th.

Bethlehem was a hub of colonial life, where craftspeople, merchants, and Moravian settlers contributed to early American industry. During the Revolutionary War, the town played a key role in supporting patriots with supplies, trade, and refuge.

You and the family can enjoy time in the historic icehouse and follow the Cat in the Hat as he tells the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a tiny speck of dust… home to the Whos! Horton must protect them from danger and naysayers. And with the brave Gertrude McFuzz at his side, loyalty, courage, and community triumph over every challenge.

Bring the whole family for this magical, adventure full of laughter, music, and heart. Tickets and showtimes are available now at www.pytbethlehem.org!

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a celebration of history and community! On July 4th from 9 AM to 3 PM, come experience “Nazareth Celebrates America 250: Community Festival at the historic Whitefield House” in downtown Nazareth.

After the annual kazoo parade, enjoy live music from the Craig Thatcher Band, colonial demonstrations, food trucks, craft vendors, and fun for the whole family — all free and open to everyone!

Step back in time as you explore the colonial-era Whitefield House, once home to Moravian settlers who shaped early Nazareth. Learn about life in 18th-century Pennsylvania, where the town played a role in supporting the new nation during the Revolutionary War. And don’t forget — Nazareth is also the proud home of C.F. Martin & Co. guitars, blending history and music in the heart of the Lehigh Valley.

It’s a perfect way to honor America’s 250th with friends, history, and hometown spirit. Mark your calendar and celebrate July 4th in historic Nazareth!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

