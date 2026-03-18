Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 3/18/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with music and history at Miller Symphony Hall for America 250! — a special concert by Michael Kelly on Tuesday, March 24. This family-friendly event takes listeners on a musical journey through the birth of our nation — from colonial days and Revolutionary spirit to the traditions that continue to shape America today.

Experience powerful orchestral arrangements and storytelling that honor the ideals of liberty and community first championed in the 1700s.

Tickets are available now! Visit Miller Symphony Hall’s website or box office to reserve your seats.

Whether you’re a history lover, music fan, or looking for a memorable family outing, America 250! with Michael Kelly offers a unique chance to reflect on our colonial roots and the enduring promise of the American experiment.

Don’t miss it — Tuesday, March 24 at Resurrection Life Church in Allentown. Join us for America 250! and celebrate the music of our nation’s past, present, and future.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that blends history, craftsmanship, and great food? On March 21, start at the National Museum of Industrial History for Museum in Motion & Crank In, where historic machines come alive. Watch industrial engines and mechanical demonstrations that reveal how innovation transformed everyday life—from early handcrafts to the factories that built modern America.

And speaking of everyday life, think about socks. In colonial times, families spent hours darning and knitting by hand—mending holes stitch by stitch. Those humble skills were essential in the colonial era, just as later machines revolutionized textile production and made clothing more accessible. Museum in Motion shows that journey—from handwork to machinery—and the ingenuity that shaped our world.

After exploring history, continue your date night at Social Still, just across the street from the museum. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and locally inspired dishes in a relaxed atmosphere—perfect for conversation after an evening of discovery.

From colonial sock darning to industrial machines, and from museum exploration to dinner and drinks, it’s a date night that connects past and present. Tickets and details online—plan your evening today!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family activity that blends history and hands-on fun? Visit the Kid Restoration Center at America on Wheels Museum, where kids become young restorers and discover how innovation shaped transportation—from early colonial craftsmanship to modern machines.

Think about life in the 1700s: colonial families built and repaired everything by hand. Shoes were mended stitch by stitch, wagons maintained with basic tools, and problem-solving skills were part of everyday life. The Kid Restoration Center connects that spirit of craftsmanship to today’s world, letting children explore tools, learn basic restoration techniques, and understand how wheels and vehicles transformed American life.

It’s interactive learning at its best—STEM principles wrapped in history and creativity. Kids don’t just look at exhibits; they touch history, solve problems, and imagine how things work. It’s a great way to spark curiosity and appreciation for the ingenuity that built our nation—from colonial times to the industrial age.

Visit America on Wheels Museum in Allentown for hours and details. The Kid Restoration Center: where young minds discover the joy of making and restoring—just like the craftsmen of America’s past.

Upcoming Highlights

Celebrate heritage on March 22nd with the Scots-Irish Tea & Celebration at Governor Wolf Historical Society in Bath. The Scots-Irish settlers were among Pennsylvania’s earliest colonial communities—hardworking pioneers whose traditions of independence and craftsmanship helped shape life in the 1700s and the growing American frontier.

This special tea and historical celebration explores their enduring impact on local culture and Revolutionary-era history.

It’s an afternoon of storytelling, community, and tradition. Tickets and details available through the Governor Wolf Historical Society—join the celebration of Pennsylvania’s colonial roots!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

