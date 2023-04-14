© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lets talk 3k.png
Let's Talk

Rodney King and Tyre Nichols: A Conversation with Larry Spagnola | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
IMG_0921.JPG

"Can we all get along?"
-Rodney King

On this timely and powerful episode of Let's Talk, Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Lehigh Valley native Larry Spagnola, co-author of The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption, Rodney King's autobiography.

Larry recounts Rodney's life and experiences, especially in the wake of his 1991 beating by Los Angeles police. They also talk about the parallels between Rodney's beating and the killings of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and other cases of police brutality, the need for police accountability, the power of compassion and "radical love," Larry's other work, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/13/23)

Tags
Let's Talk Larry SpagnolaRodney KingTyre NicholsThe Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to RedemptionGeorge Floydpolice brutalitypolice accountabilityAuthorPoliceCivil RightsLehigh Valley
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content