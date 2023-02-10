'Real Models,' Good Guys, and Second Chances: Conversations with Taquil Mason and Shaheid Hasan | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...'real models,' not role models.

Dr. Batts begins by welcoming Taquil Mason, owner of Good Guy MIA. They talk about the messaging behind Taquil's clothing brand, the importance of mental health and therapy, as well as the difference between a “real model” and a “role model” and how these people guided his life journey – from the streets to the business world.

Then, Dr. Batts sits down with entrepreneur Shaheid Hasan for a conversation about creating a legacy, Shaheid's personal reflections on how prison and incarceration impacts the community, and why it is important to give formerly-incarcerated people a second chance to become productive members of society, and grow both their personal and social wealth.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 2/9/23)