Bringing Back Notes of Memory with James Peck and Noel Price-Bracey | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes James Peck, director and professor, and Noel Price-Bracey, choreographer and professor with Muhlenberg College's Summer Theatre. The upcoming production of Seussical marks the return of the 39-year-old program after it was halted by Covid-19.

James and Noel dive deeper into Seussical's narratives that are increasingly important for both young people and adults. They talk about the beauty of involving students in the production and how the sets, props, and music evoke feelings of nostalgia and youth.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/15/26)

