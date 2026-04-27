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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Art Is Always Local" with Mark Wonsidler and Angela Fraleigh | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by Mark Wonsidler, Curator of Exhibitions & Collections for Lehigh University Art Galleries, and Angela Fraleigh, Chair of the Moravian University Art Department and renowned visual artist, to look back on LUAG's 100th anniversary celebrations as they near their end.

Mark and Angela share how LUAG's events over the past year have captured a snap shot of the region's creativity and discuss the benefits that their programming has brought to both the artists involved and the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/27/26)

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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Lehigh University Art GalleriesMark WonsidlerAngela FraleighCommunityvisual artist
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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