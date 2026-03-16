Looking Proudly Back and Boldly Ahead with Ramona LaBarre and Kate Hughes | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Godfrey Daniels Managing Director Ramona LaBarre and Chair of Godfrey's 50th Jubilee Committee about the listening room's celebration of five decades of intimate music, storytelling, and community experiences.

Ramona and Kate explain what makes Godfrey's so unique and the beauty of the partnership between the local favorite and the community. Plus, a look at their 50 Voices project that's gathering local memories, the upcoming first celebration performance, and a special partnership with the Ice House.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 3/16/26)

