Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Staying at the Table with Lizzie Olesker and Louise Smith | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST
(Left to right) Louise Smith, Lizzie Olesker, and Peggy Pettitt, creators of the collaborative theater piece "Language of Dolls"

Kate Scuffle is joined by Lizzie Olesker and Louise Smith who, along with Peggy Pettitt, created the new theater piece "Language of Dolls," coming to Touchstone Theatre March 5-8. Lizzie and Louise explain the origins of the show and its focuses on the origins of racism, identity, and history.

They explore the improvised nature of their writing and rehearsal process and how it led to a natural, honest story of three friends who laugh, argue, dance, dream, and stay at the table through difficult conversations.

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
