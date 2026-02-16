"Capturing What's Really Out There" with James DePietro and Jack Dickerson | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with James DePietro and Jack Dickerson, two of the artists featured in the upcoming exhibition 4 Realist Painters, presented by the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission. James shares what sparked the show and how the artists' work complements each other.

Jack shares how he starts and creates a work and the connection between his career as a psychologist and his art, and the group discusses the difference in techniques and styles among the four painters.

