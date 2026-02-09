© 2026
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Identity and What Lies Beneath with Lydia Panas | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST

Kate Scuffle is joined by Lydia Panas to explore her newest exhibition "Letters to My Mother," open through March 7 at the Soft Machine Gallery in Allentown. Lydia shares her work's continued look at identity and what lies beneath the surface, and how the death of her mother sparked the work featured in this latest show.

Lydia shares why the pieces included in the exhibition were put away for a long time before being pulled back out, and the ideas of looking, power, and trust in her work.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/9/26)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Lydia PanasLetters to My MothergriefIdentitySoft Machine Gallery
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
