Coming Together in Community with Ty Furman | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ty Furman, Director of the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College, to explore their current performance series and the artists that it's bringing to the stage. From exhibitions to films to plays to ensembles, the diverse lineup offers something for all audiences.

Ty shares some of the discovery and wonder that community members can experience during their visit, and emphasizes the importance of creating a community rather than just an audience.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/26/26)

