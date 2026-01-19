© 2026
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

By Writers, For Writers with Angel Ackerman and Donna Brennan | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST
Kate Scuffle sits down with Angel Ackerman and Donna Brennan of the Greater Lehigh Valley Writers Group to explore this year's Write Stuff conference, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers and opportunities for writers of all levels to network and grow.

Angel and Donna share more about GLVWG, which offers regular meetings on interesting topics, open mics, and a Writers' Cafe for people to share their work, as well as the community they see being built amongst the group.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/19/26)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
