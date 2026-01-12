A Display of Local Talent with Jiah Peck | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jiah Peck, creator and show runner of Popcorn Pushers, a locally filmed and produced comedy series about a family trying to keep their century-old movie theater alive in the face of hilarious chaos.

Jiah talks about the spark for the story and his company Pigeon City, and talks about the fun of filming the series with a cast of standout local talent in some of the region's most recognizable locations.

(Original air date: 1/12/26)

