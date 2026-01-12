© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Display of Local Talent with Jiah Peck | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:58 PM EST
Pigeon City
/
Contributed Photo

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jiah Peck, creator and show runner of Popcorn Pushers, a locally filmed and produced comedy series about a family trying to keep their century-old movie theater alive in the face of hilarious chaos.

Jiah talks about the spark for the story and his company Pigeon City, and talks about the fun of filming the series with a cast of standout local talent in some of the region's most recognizable locations.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/12/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jeremiah "Jiah" PeckPopcorn PushersPigeon Citysketch comedy
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content