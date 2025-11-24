© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Festive Hijinks with JP Jordan and Alexa Rojo | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published November 24, 2025 at 11:49 AM EST
Ashli Truchon
/
Touchstone Theatre

Kate Scuffle sits down with Jp Jordan, Executive Director and Follies Director, and Alexa Rojo, teaching artist and Follies cast member, to talk about this year's installment of Touchstone Theatre's Christmas City Follies. They share the process of planning and putting together the heartfelt, homegrown holiday tradition that features new scenes and characters ever year.

Jp and Alexa explore what makes the show so special and beloved, and talk about the other places residents can see Touchstone cast members this holiday season.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/24/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Touchstone TheatreChristmas City FolliesJP JordanAlexa RojoHolidays
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
