A Symbol of Allentown's Creative Spirit with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, West Park Civic Association Board members and Co-Chairs of Art in the Park, to talk about the approaching 50th annual event. Alan and Michael share the festival's history and their roles as only the fourth chairs in its 50 years.

Alan and Michael give a glimpse of what attendees can expect, from diverse artist vendors to demonstrations to live musical performances and much more. They talk about what the process of picking participating artists looks like and what the future of the festival could look like.

(Original air date: 8/25/25)

