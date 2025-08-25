© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Symbol of Allentown's Creative Spirit with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, West Park Civic Association Board members and Co-Chairs of Art in the Park, to talk about the approaching 50th annual event. Alan and Michael share the festival's history and their roles as only the fourth chairs in its 50 years.

Alan and Michael give a glimpse of what attendees can expect, from diverse artist vendors to demonstrations to live musical performances and much more. They talk about what the process of picking participating artists looks like and what the future of the festival could look like.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 8/25/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Michael SchelpAlan YounkinArt in the ParkAllentownCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content