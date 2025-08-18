© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Innovating Within Tradition" with Claire McRee and Abigail Simmons | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by the Allentown Art Museum's Abigail Simmons, Director of Education and Public Engagement, and Claire McRee, Curator of Cutting Edge: Inventive Nineteenth-Century Quilts. The group talks about the exhibition, which brings together pieces of the renowned collection of Arlan and Pat Christ.

Claire shares the spark behind the exhibition and the surprises and challenges that were involved, as well as the community that was built by the women who created the quilts. Abigail talks about an upcoming event featuring the Christs and other museum programming throughout the year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 8/18/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Abigail SimmonsClaire McReeAllentown Art MuseumHistory
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
