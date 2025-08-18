"Innovating Within Tradition" with Claire McRee and Abigail Simmons | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by the Allentown Art Museum's Abigail Simmons, Director of Education and Public Engagement, and Claire McRee, Curator of Cutting Edge: Inventive Nineteenth-Century Quilts. The group talks about the exhibition, which brings together pieces of the renowned collection of Arlan and Pat Christ.

Claire shares the spark behind the exhibition and the surprises and challenges that were involved, as well as the community that was built by the women who created the quilts. Abigail talks about an upcoming event featuring the Christs and other museum programming throughout the year.

(Original air date: 8/18/25)

