"There's a Beauty in the Wear" with Vincent DiCicco and Ann Lalik | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes life-long collector Vincent DiCicco and Ann Lalik, Gallery Director and Arts Coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley, to talk about their upcoming exhibition A Fly on the Wall, A Story Untold: Objects Imbued with the Holder's Soul. They discuss the exhibition as the first folk art exhibit at the gallery and what folk art really is.

Vincent and Ann share the history of the exhibition, from how the idea came to be to how the featured objects were chosen, as well as the stories and history of some of the items. From dolls to catalogues to silhouettes, they talk about the idea that objects can have a soul.

Hub Wilson / Penn State Lehigh Valley A piece made of various fabrics that was found in Pennsylvania from an unidentified artist, hanging at the Ronald K. De Long Gallery.

A Fly on the Wall, A Story Untold: Objects Imbued with the Holder's Soul can be viewed at Penn State Lehigh Valley's Ronald K. De Long Gallery through April 26, with an opening reception on Thursday, February 13.

(Original air-date: 2/10/25)

