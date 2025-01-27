A Pop of Art in the Landscape with Erin Zebertavage and Katy Knibbs | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Erin Zebertavage and Katy Knibbs, Downtown Manager and Assistant Downtown Manager with the SouthSide Arts District, to talk about the organization's work in Bethlehem. They discuss how the Arts District was formed and the role it currently plays in the community.

From a flower pot project to live performance destinations to murals, Erin and Katy discuss ways that the Arts District provides beauty and culture in the area, and emphasize the idea that seeing great public art in your community can give you a sense of pride.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/27/25)