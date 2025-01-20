© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Building the Audiences of the Future with Ty Furman | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ty Furman, Director of the Williams Center for the Arts at Lafayette College, to talk about his journey to the role and what it's like to lead a program with such a well-known legacy. He shares the fun of holding up a world-class bar and of searching for diverse performances.

Ty gives a rundown of this season's offerings, from chamber orchestras to modernized ballet to an out-of-this-world puppet show and so much more. He talks about the process of putting a season together and his focus on putting shows on stage that represent the identities and interests of all members of the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/20/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ty FurmanWilliams Center for the ArtsLafayette CollegePerformanceculture
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
