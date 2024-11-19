Reflecting On Where We Are with Ann Lalik and Charles Stonewall | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ann Lalik, Gallery Director and Arts Coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley, and award-winning fine art photographer Charles Stonewall to talk about 'Liberty and Justice For All,' an exhibition showcasing the work of three artists exploring social justice, civic engagement, and democracy.

The group discusses the origins of the exhibition, the work of the three artists whose work is being displayed, and the current relevance of the show.

'Liberty and Justice for All' can be viewed at Penn State Lehigh Valley's Ronald K. DeLong Gallery until January 23.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/18/24)

